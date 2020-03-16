The Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa is among the top 15 in ConventionSouth's list of Top Remarkable Resorts in the South.
The complete list includes 60 resorts. The top 15 are located in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina and Virginia.
ConventionSouth Magazine ranked resorts that exceed customer expectations. Readers of the magazine and Facebook fans voted for their top picks.
ConventionSouth Publisher Ashleigh Osborne said the breathtaking resorts that made the list all take advantage of the region's excellent climate and many scenic settings, and provide unique and memorable experiences to groups.
Other Alabama resorts making the top 15 include The Beach Club Resort and Spa in Gulf Shores, Grand Hotel Golf Resort and Spa in Point Clear, and Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach.
The full list of the 60 resort nominees can be found on ConventionSouth's Facebook page.
