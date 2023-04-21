TUSCUMBIA — A Colbert County circuit judge agreed Thursday to have additional mental evaluations conducted on Brian Lansing Martin, who is accused of capital murder in the shooting death of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner.
Circuit Court Judge Mitchell Hays issued the order after defense attorneys and District Attorney Hal Hughston pointed out an evaluation on Martin's mental status recommended additional testing be conducted.
Martin faces 12 criminal charges, including capital murder, after he allegedly shot and killed his former roommate, and then got into a police chase and got into a shootout with police on Oct. 1, 2021.
He shot Risner, who died the next day.
A mental evaluation hearing initially was going to be held Thursday but it was postponed because the clinical psychologist performing the evaluation, Dr. Jennifer K. Wilson, had been subpoenaed to appear this week at a capital murder trial in Birmingham.
However, Hays ordered a status hearing for Thursday so other matters could be addressed.
State and defense attorneys also agreed a gag order is appropriate for this case, meaning they cannot discuss it with the public or media. Hays agreed to issue that order.
The judge also agreed to a defense request to record every matter that is presented in court regarding the case.
"Every single thing we do should be recorded," said Rebecca Green Thomason, who along with Eddie Beason is defending Martin. "Everything should be on record."
Hays also granted a defense request to have the state turn over all discovery evidence in the case within 60 days.
Thomason told Hays 13 police officers were involved in a chase that ended at Southgate Mall parking lot, where the shooting occurred. She said the defense has four videos but not all of them.
"We have no problem getting discovery to them within the next 60 days," Hughston replied.
Martin has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease of defect in the case.
A Colbert County grand jury issued two indictments laying out the 12 charges.
The first indictment charges Martin with the murder of William Mealback Jr. and abuse of a corpse for allegedly dumping Mealback's lifeless body onto Avalon Avenue.
The second indictment charges Martin with two counts of capital murder in the killing of Risner.
Martin also is charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of shooting or discharging a firearm into an occupied motor vehicle, and one count of certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.
A decade ago, Martin was arrested and charged with the murder of his father, Donice Scott. Martin pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received a 10-year prison sentence.
Martin served a little over three years in prison before being released on “good time.”
He is being held on no bond in the Morgan County Jail.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.