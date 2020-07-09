FLORENCE — Anyone entering a city-owned building must wear a mask as part of a new city policy to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the ordinance, which states the mask must cover the mouth and nose of anyone in public areas of a building owned by the city.
City attorney Bill Musgrove told council members the ordinance immediately goes into effect.
"It will be in place until the council repeals it," Musgrove said.
Council President Dick Jordan said the action is an effort to improve safety and set an example as a city.
"It not only shows the type of city we are, in being progressive in requiring a mask, but it also protects the employees as well as the citizens coming into the city," Jordan said.
The ordinance only applies to public places in city buildings. Private offices and locations that do not have public access are exempt.
Already, City Hall is closed to the public without an appointment. Phone numbers are listed on entrances to call and schedule appointments, and someone stays at the door to help maintain that policy.
"It's working quite well by appointment," Mayor Steve Holt said.
Holt said the ordinance applies to lobby areas such as those in City Hall, the Police Department and Utilities Department, but does not apply to locations such as the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library and Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum that host events, although the library will require masks as part of its reopening policy.
He said masks are available at the locations where they are required, and city employees will make it clear that masks are required for entrance with exceptions such as medical conditions.
"We don't want to make it a hardship on anyone," Holt said.
He said the goal involves indoor places where people are likely to congregate.
"If you've got an appointment with somebody, you need to wear a mask into the building, but if you have a 1-on-1 meeting you can probably remove the mask once you get into their office," Holt said.
Jordan said health officials have frequently stressed the importance of wearing masks and social distancing during the pandemic. He said council members maintain social distancing during meetings and have been wearing masks.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there had been more than 500 Lauderdale County cases of COVID-19 during the outbreak with some 36% occurring in the last two weeks, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
There have been more than 46,000 cases statewide, about 30% of which have occurred in the last two weeks, according to the health department.
"With the number of COVID cases growing, it's very important we do everything we can to slow it down," Jordan said.
