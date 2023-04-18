FLORENCE — If you're interested in a local history or music tours, Mavis will take you there.
The Florence-Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau announced Monday its newest addition: Mavis’s Movin’ & Groovin’ Bus Tours.
Visit The Shoals, the destination marketing organization for the Shoals, has developed the tours, which include the Florence City History Tour on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the Shoals Music Tour on Wednesdays and Fridays.
The tours, which begin on Thursday, start at 9 a.m. and leave the Florence-Lauderdale Visitor Center at McFarland Park.
City Historian Billy Ray Warren will lead the history tour and music publisher Kevin Lamb will guide the music tour.
The history tour $37 and the music tour is $33. There also are special student and senior rates available.
For details, or to schedule a tour, go to visitflorenceal.com, or call the tourism office at 256-740-4141.
Tourism officials said they named the bus Mavis as a nod to Mavis Staples of The Staple Sisters whose 1971 hit song and Muscle Shoals classic "I'll Take Your There" reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts.
In fact, "I'll Take You There" is written on the outside of the back of the colorful bus.
"She has a very definite personality, you can tell, and we're hoping she'll make a tremendous impact on the Shoals tourism and music community," tourism board member Mary White said.
Tourism office President and CEO Rob Carnegie said the tours likely will run through October, and tourism officials will see how it goes and make future plans accordingly.
“We love it and look forward to taking visitors and locals to many of the sites that have made the Shoals area famous," Carnegie said.
The history tour includes stops at the Rosenbaum House, Florence Indian Mound Museum, Pope’s Tavern & Museum, W.C. Handy Birthplace, museum and library, downtown post office and University of North Alabama among other locations.
The music tour includes stops at Muscle Shoals Sound and FAME Recording studios. Music tour patrons receive discounted admission into Muscle Shoals Sound Studio and FAME Recording for $15 per attraction when they present their bus ticket to the studio after the tour.
“We’re excited to offer something to visitors which will keep them here longer and provide tour operators, meeting planners and events right holders another option to book an experience for their clientele,” Carnegie said.
