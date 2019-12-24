TOWN CREEK — The city's two storm sirens didn’t operate before the killer tornado struck south of town Dec. 16, but even if they had operated the sound wouldn't have reached the impacted area, officials said.
“I know they didn’t go off,” Mayor Mike Parker said. “And if they did it wouldn’t have helped out there.”
The area where the EF2 tornado struck along Lawrence County 265, southeast of Town Creek, is too far away from the sirens, which have a 1-mile sound radius, according to Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency Director Johnny Cantrell.
“He’s right,” Parker said of the sound range. “And if the tornado had been a half-mile north of where it hit, hundreds of people would have been killed.”
Because of the age of the siren system, it's 50 to 60 years old, Cantrell favors having a severe weather app so residents in a storm’s path can be notified via their smartphones.
He said he will continue to look at more modern notification systems, and look for money to fund the application.
“We’ve agreed we need some software update for the sirens,” Parker said.
District 1 Commissioner Jesse Byrd, Parker and Cantrell met Friday afternoon with Alabama EMA Director Brian Hastings.
"There's really nothing he could do about helping," Byrd said of the meeting. "Until it (the affected area) is declared a disaster, there won't be any money available."
Byrd said the storm was isolated, and he didn't expect any state or federal aid to be made available to the county.
According to a survey led by the National Weather Service in Huntsville, the EF2 tornado touched down at 5:08 p.m. near Alabama 101, south of Town Creek, went over Brookspring Mountain, and dipped down again a couple of hundred yards before destroying everything in its maximum 370-yard wide path along Lawrence County 265.
Two people died in the storm and four more were seriously injured.
The mayor said Landen Godsey, the 8-year-old boy injured in the tornado that claimed the lives of his parents, is improving at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.
“He’s much better, but still critical,” Parker said. “And the other three are holding their own.”
Also hospitalized are Wayne and Rhonda Lovett, who are at UAB Hospital, and Marcus Johnson, who is at Huntsville Hospital.
Parker said his town’s two sirens are near the railroad track on Main Street, a couple hundred yards from Town Hall, and about 3 miles south of town at the corner of Lawrence County 141 and Alabama 101.
He said the sound from the 101 siren would not have carried over Brookspring Mountain, and is too far from Lawrence County 265 to have been heard.
“It is a little closer to (Lawrence County) 265, but still too far away,” Parker said. “Maybe if you were standing outside (on 265) on a clear day, you might be able to hear it, but it was raining and storming and people aren’t going to be outside in those conditions.”
The downtown siren is nearly 3 miles from the impacted area of Lawrence County 265. In a straight line, the Alabama 101 siren is less than 2 miles away, but the mountain between the two areas would have muted some of the sound, Cantrell and Parker both agreed.
Cantrell said the siren system is known as the outdoor warning siren system.
“We tested the sirens that morning and Mayor Parker said they sounded,” Cantrell said. “We’re still investigating if they didn’t go off when the storm was approaching. There could have been a technical difficulty.”
He said his office set off the primary system two times and backup system once as the storm approached Lawrence County.
Cantrell said the Lawrence County EMA social media page posted at 4:02 p.m. about an hour before the storm hit Town Creek, that the storm siren in the Loosier community, 6 miles northwest of Moulton along Alabama 157, was not working.
“The outdoor warning siren in the Loosier community is having technical issues please rely on local television and radio stations as well as weather radios and any cellular device apps that are for your area. thank you,” the post read.
Parker and Cantrell stressed that when bad weather is in the area, residents should stay weather aware, and tune in to local television and radio stations for severe weather updates.
Byrd also is concerned that North Courtland remains the only municipality in Lawrence County without a storm shelter.
"Something needs to be done about that," he said. "If people in North Courtland wanted to go to a nearby shelter, they wouldn't have that option."
Currently, the closest storm shelter to the stricken area just north of North Courtland is at Coffey Park in Courtland, more than 3 miles away.
Byrd is working to have a few roll-off dumpsters placed along Lawrence County 265 to help in the cleanup process.
U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, urged the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to address gaps in weather radar capabilities in the state.
In a written statement, Jones’ office said it has worked with NOAA to bring attention to the need to expand radar coverage to areas not currently captured by NOAA’s fleet of 160 Next Generation Weather Radar system components, particularly in northwest and south Alabama.
“Alabama is particularly susceptible to damaging storms, as was evidenced by the deadly tornadoes in Lee County last year. Closing radar gaps and providing better warning to communities will save lives in my state,” wrote Jones, who has been a strong advocate for disaster aid for Alabamians and has proposed legislation to improve preparedness.
Since 2000, more than 300 Alabamians have died as a result of tornado-related injuries, his office said.
