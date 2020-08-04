FLORENCE — Tonight is the first in a series of virtual forums for mayoral candidates in the Shoals' four largest cities.
The events, sponsored by NextGen Shoals and the Shoals Chamber of Commerce, are being done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've partnered with NextGen," said Olivia Bradford, the chamber's director of Communications and Events.
The first forum starts at 7 p.m. today and features the Florence mayoral race.
The public can stream the forums live on the Facebook pages of NextGen. Butler Cain is the moderator for the Florence forum.
"It's going to be streamed live on the NextGen Facebook page, so all you have to do is hop on there," Bradford said.
She said anyone who misses the forum live still can watch it.
"They also will record it so people will be able to access it in the future," she said.
Questions include those that the public has submitted to NextGen's Facebook page, organizers said.
Today's forum is the first of two this week. The Tuscumbia forum will be at 7 p.m. Thursday with Pete Key moderating.
Next week, the Sheffield forum will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and the Muscle Shoals Forum will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. Cain will be the moderator for both events.
All forums are scheduled to last approximately one hour.
The municipal elections are set for Aug. 25 with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The runoffs are set for Oct. 6.
