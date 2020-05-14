FLORENCE — Dustin Fike held his 7-month-old daughter, Brinley, on his lap as they sat outside and took in the scene and feel of a beautiful spring afternoon at the McFarland Park campgrounds.
"It's nice," said Fike, who along with his wife, Ashley, and his parents and in-laws are enjoying a getaway in their recreational vehicle. "We've been here a little over a week. This is Brinley's first time to be camping."
Several spaces away, Terrell and Diane Copeland also enjoyed the day outside their RV, while maintaining precautions such as wearing personal protective equipment and maintaining social distancing around others.
"This is great," Diane Copeland said. "We've been wearing our masks when we're out and about close to anybody."
Since the campgrounds reopened on April 29, the 60 campground spots and 28 spots that are only for tents have been premium property.
"I think this is the most popular thing in Florence right now," campground attendant Sue Whisenant said jokingly. "These campers, they just have to be down here. They're a lot of fun."
Campers have had to be patient this year. Winter flooding frequently forced the campgrounds to close. Then the coronavirus closed it in spring.
Whisenant said a camper can reserve a spot for up to 21 days, and the moment one comes open people are lined up to take it.
The Copelands love camping, but already had to cancel two camping trips they had planned this year, and then postpone a cruise that was going to be part of their 50th anniversary celebration. So, it has been refreshing for them to be able to get away to the campgrounds.
"We've been here about a week and a half," Terrell Copeland said. "We usually come in the spring and fall."
Parks and Recreation Director Tina Kitchens said she has noticed a lot of people returning to the parks, and there has been great demand for the campgrounds.
"I'm glad we were able to get it back open," Kitchens said. "People have been ringing our phone, anxious to get out there. From what I understand, other campgrounds are experiencing the same thing."
Lauderdale County Solid Waste Manager Tom Smith, who also oversees the county's parks, said Wheeler Campground opened May 6 and all 28 spaces were occupied by 10 a.m. that day.
The old section of Brush Creek opens Friday, while work continues on the new section, Smith said.
"For the last two to three weeks we've gotten calls daily about the parks," he said. "People are excited about getting them open."
