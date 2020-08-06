MUSCLE SHOALS — Danny McMillin said his role as a longtime businessman, combined with his 17-year law enforcement career has broadened his insights into the needs of the city.
McMillin, 48, is a police officer in Muscle Shoals and owner of Ban-A-Bug Pest Control for the past 21 years. He is seeking the mayor's position.
Municipal elections are Aug. 25.
He said the uniqueness of the city is a draw, but there's an urgent need to recruit businesses as there's a lack of restaurants and shopping in Muscle Shoals.
The recruitment of such businesses would enhance the quality of life for all residents, he said. "Additional industries and manufacturing facilities are needed for secure and financially stable employment."
Comprehensive flood mitigation is a top concern, and more essential now than ever, he said.
"Short- and long-range strategic plans utilizing engineering and financial experts will be critical as we address the allocation of existing tax dollars without raising taxes on the good people of this city," McMillin said. "Without flood control, you can't plan for growth and development."
He said the creation of a comprehensive 10-year plan for growth and development, and flood control will be priorities if he's elected.
Other priorities for McMillin include the establishment of a police substation in the Steenson Hollow area, which he said will enhance the safety and response time while supporting the existing fire department services in that area.
"We'll work with every level of government to ensure we are operating in the most efficient manner in planning and delivering services," he said.
As mayor, McMillin said he will continue to listen to residents' concerns and provide full disclosure of finances and budgeting.
"Our city workers and staff will be respected and rewarded for their dedicated service to maintaining a good quality of life," he said.
Building on the assets the city already has is equally important, McMillin said.
"We have a great school system, a golf course and airport," he said. "It's about increasing our assets and maintaining and improving what we already have."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.