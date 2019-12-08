FLORENCE — The United Way of Northwest Alabama has a new President/CEO, Jennifer McNulty of Leesburg, Florida.
McNulty begins her duties Monday.
She replaces Beth Haddock, who resigned her position in the spring to accept another job opportunity.
McNulty is the former vice president of Community Impact for the United Way of Lake and Sumter counties in Florida.
Local officials said she has extensive experience with program development, grant writing, addressing food insecurity, and resource networking.
Search committee Chairwoman Celena Grant said there were several qualified applicants from the Shoals area and from various other states.
McNulty said she looks forward to learning about the needs of Northwest Alabama, and getting to know people in the community.
"The thing that makes me most excited about working with the United Way of Northwest Alabama is the culture," McNulty said. "United Way (agencies) across the globe are making a shift toward a modern platform in order to stay ahead of the many changes that are coming our way. The idea of leading our phenomenal staff through these transitions ignites a certain level of passion, excitement and determination."
United Way Board President Ben Alexander said the selection committee was compiled of professionals representing a well-rounded group of individuals who put the needs of the organization and community first.
"A lot of thought, heart and open communication took place, and we all had our community, the organization and the staff in our minds when making our recommendation," Alexander said.
"I have every confidence that Jennifer is going to be exactly what we need to move forward," he said. "Our organization is in need of modernizing, and Jennifer has the capability to accomplish that. With her leadership and willingness to collaborate with other United Way organizations, there is no doubt that we are headed toward making a true difference in our communities."
McNulty obtained a psychology degree, as well as a Master's of Social Work, from the University of Southern Mississippi.
