MUSCLE SHOALS — A new medical detox facility is now located at North Alabama Shoals Hospital.
Genesis Medical Detox, based in Pulaski, Tennessee, partnered with LifePoint Health, that owns North Alabama Shoals Hospital, to create the new unit.
It is currently the only hospital-based detox center in the Shoals.
The hospital's renovation of a wing on the fourth floor includes eight beds, all single occupancy rooms with space available for expansion. There's a group recreational/meeting room and cafeteria.
The unit opened on Jan. 9. To date it has treated 34 clients.
Genesis founder/CEO Peter Dacchille and Chief Operating Officer Tim Brennan joined forces in 2016 to provide a 15-bed residential treatment and recovery program in Pulaski, Tennessee.
Magnolia Ranch offers a 28-day residential treatment program that addresses the root of addiction through various therapies. It takes a 12-steps-based approach along with its clinical program seven days a week.
"Our goal is to get the clients medically well first, but they must go further to treat the root issue of their addiction," Dacchille said.
Brennan agreed, adding that it's imperative the clients find a program after (detox) to reach eventual success because "so many times they go through detox and begin to feel better and want to go straight home. That typically doesn't work."
Dacchille and Brennan's interest in detox and recovery comes from personal experience as both are recovering addicts themselves.
Dacchille and Brennan, coming up on 12 years and 9 years of sobriety, respectively, began the Genesis venture in 2020 with their detox center in Pulaski, Tennessee.
"We've been there, walked the path these clients are now walking, and we know what it takes to get and stay sober, and that makes our company different," Dacchille said.
The Shoals center has had clients come from as far as Wisconsin.
The center's assessment team does a pre-assessment and will accept, among other insurances, Medicare and Medicaid.
The efficiency of the program in the hospital setting is a model that the two men say has been a godsend as treatment is safer.
The 20-member staff includes the admissions team, eight nurses, a community educator, physician and medical director, Dr. Aaron Karr.
Dacchille said transportation can also be provided for clients with pickup within a 2 1/2-mile radius.
It's another aspect of the program that helps alleviate obstacles to treatment, he added.
Most of the clients are receiving treatment for alcohol and/or opioid addiction.
Brennan said if it becomes necessary, the program can nearly double the number of clients it admits.
Beth Loften, the chief nursing officer at North Alabama Shoals Hospital, said they all have the same goal: To serve the community.
"This is a wonderful opportunity to serve our community, as well as those who come from far off," Loften said. "It's a great partnership whereby we all want the same thing — total wellness for these clients."
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.