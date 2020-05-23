Memorial Day ceremonies will take place Monday in Lauderdale and Colbert counties, but plans are different from previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city of Florence and Lauderdale County will host a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at Veterans Park, but it is not open to the public.
The event will be streamed on the city of Florence Facebook page and broadcast on Singing River Media Group and Big River Broadcasting radio stations.
The theme is "Honoring our Fallen Heroes, Lest We Forget, and Some Gave All."
It will include posting the colors, singing of the "National Anthem," laying of a wreath, special remembrances of fallen heroes, and a performance of "Some Gave All."
American Legion Post 31 will have a wreath-laying ceremony at 11 a.m. on the Colbert County Courthouse lawn, organizers said.
The public is invited to the Colbert event, but is asked to observe social distancing recommendations.
