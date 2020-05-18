FLORENCE — The annual Memorial Day program hosted by the city of Florence and Lauderdale County will not be open to the public this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is 11 a.m. on May 25 at the Florence-Lauderdale County Veterans Memorial Park, which is in Veterans Park. Organizers said it is possible the event will be streamed live.
The ceremony will be approximately 30 minutes long and include posting the colors, the National Anthem, laying of a wreath and special remembrances of Fallen Heroes. In addition, "Some Gave All" will be sung.
This year's theme is "Honoring our Fallen Heroes, Lest We Forget, and Some Gave All."
The Fallen Heroes Memorial will be highlighted during the ceremony.
