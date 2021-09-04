Ride.jpg

Motorcyclists from across the area are invited to take part in a memorial ride to honor the lives of the 13 soldiers who were recently killed in suicide bombings in Afghanistan. The ride begins promptly at 10 a.m. today. [COURTESY]

A memorial motorcycle ride to honor the 13 soldiers who were recently killed by the suicide bombing in Afghanistan will be held this Saturday.

