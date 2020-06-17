TUSCUMBIA — There's a somber reminder just outside the front entrance of the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art that lives continue to be lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The installation memorial to lost lives contains 2,000 saffron orange ribbons waving in the breeze. The number of ribbons represents the nearly 2,000 Americans who die every two days of the coronavirus or coronavirus-related complications.
As Alabama's numbers have soared, the museum staff is encouraging local residents to attach a yellow ribbon in remembrance of family or friends who have died from COVID-19.
The yellow ribbons will remain as special acknowledgement honoring area residents who've lost loved ones.
Museum Director Christi Britten said the staff collaborated on the concept for the display on how to best honor the victims of the pandemic and inspire hope for the future.
"The memorial strives to give viewers a sense of scale to loss knowing we are still in the midst of containing this outbreak," Britten said.
Put in place Friday, the installation will remain in place through Aug. 31.
It is inspired by the contemporary artist Cristo who died May 31 at the age of 92. He and his late partner, Jean-Claude were known for such large-scale public art installations as "The Gates" that ran through Central Park in New York City.
Britten said as individuals come to leave a yellow ribbon at the installation, the museum staff would like to photograph them and audio record them telling about their loss. The information would be archived for historical reference.
"This would be appreciated but it certainly isn't a requirement and those who simply want to just leave their ribbon are welcome to do so," she said. "Or, if they'd just like to write about their loss and not make a recording, that's another option. We just want to do whatever we can to honor and acknowledge these individuals."
The Tennessee Valley Museum of Art is located at 511 N. Water St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.