FLORENCE — Kelsey Johnson said the Hospitality Hub program in Memphis, Tennessee, would not work without a strong alliance.
"The main thing is you need a coalition," said Johnson, the program's executive director. "All the things agencies do are needed. We work with 123 partners that support us."
Johnson was invited to the Shoals last week to speak about the Hospitality Hub. He met with various groups, including members of the Downtown Florence Alliance, local government officials, and local groups that assist homeless people.
The Hospitality Hub assists homeless people in Memphis in various ways, including finding them shelter, helping them seek employment, and offering case management assistance. The ultimate goal is to get them housing.
"We're a research agency that aims to help homeless people exit homelessness," Johnson said. "Shelters should be a place to pass from homelessness to out of homelessness."
In February, Downtown Florence Alliance (DFA) officials released a statement calling for a joint community strategy to assist those in need, and local residents who are homeless.
Those who met with Johnson appeared to like what they heard. He spoke with elected leaders and police officials in one meeting, and other members of the public such as the alliance, in the other.
"To describe both meetings in one word — phenomenal," said Jackie Hendrix, who is on the DFA board.
Hendrix said Johnson spent the night in Florence, and walked with DFA officials through the business district and Room in the Inn's intake center.
During the walk, they spoke with seven people who are homeless. The intake center had 30 people when they visited.
"It became very clear this is the right person to be visiting with," Hendrix said of Johnson. "One of their practices is to not make homelessness comfortable. Their goal is an exit strategy."
Johnson laughed when he summed up the agency's strategy: "We offer discomfort," he said. "We assign tasks, but we will walk with you in those tasks."
Hendrix said some Shoals residents are planning to travel to Memphis this week and observe the Hospitality Hub's operation.
Johnson said his program pays homeless people $10 an hour for community tasks such as picking up litter. While they are traveling to their work locations, they talk with program leaders about their situation and the leaders offer ways to help.
That includes getting the homeless in touch with the right agencies to help them meet their goals.
"The most important part is the close coalition with our partners," Johnson said. "A person may touch five partners in the process of getting housing."
There are approximately 2,800 homeless people in Memphis, Johnson said. He interviewed some 1,900 last year alone.
Johnson said 37.5% of the homeless are female, but 96% of the beds in Memphis shelters are for males, so the Hub is raising funds for a shelter for women and their children.
From his visits with local officials last week, Johnson said it appears a permanent shelter of some type is needed here.
Johnson said he was pleased with the response at both meetings.
"I feel that it was really, really well received," he said. "They seem committed to doing this."
Florence Mayor Steve Holt said Johnson impressed him.
"He's just a wealth of information," Holt said. "He's been doing it for a lot of years, and has a really good background."
Holt said he was struck by the unity among programs involved with the Hub.
"There's a wealth of connectivity there, and it is really well coordinated with all the churches," he said. "The thing that he made most clear to us is the coordination."
Florence City Council President Dick Jordan said one thing Johnson said that stood out to him is that the Memphis business district has a strong ordinance against panhandling, and that plays a big role in making the Hub program work.
"We've got to start with a strong panhandling ordinance to look at trying to adopt," Jordan said.
