The midpoint of 2020 had fitting conditions for the type of weather the Shoals has encountered this year with heavy rainfall and flood warnings dominating Wednesday's conditions.
Rainfall totals prompted the National Weather Service office in Huntsville to issue a flood warning Wednesday morning, and follow that up with an afternoon warning as some minor flooding occurred.
Forecasters also were concerned about potential overnight rain and thunderstorms.
Wednesday was the halfway mark of the year, but the Shoals already is closing in on the total average rainfall amount for the entire year.
Weather service meteorologist Andrew Pritchett said the Shoals had 47.55 inches of rainfall going into Wednesday. The average for the entire year is 53.2 inches.
"That's almost our whole total in six months," Pritchett said. "It's been one of those years."
Those totals don't count all of the rainfall the Shoals was in the process of receiving overnight Tuesday and Wednesday.
Pritchett said the official reading at Northwest Alabama Regional Airport showed approximately an inch of rainfall as of Wednesday, but there were higher amounts in spots throughout the area.
"The soils are really saturated everywhere from central Lauderdale County to Russellville," Pritchett said. "That's kind of the area that's been hit the most."
He said there were reports of areas near Florence receiving up to 4 inches of rainfall.
June alone saw 7.46 inches of rainfall in the Shoals, which is 2.7 inches above normal, according to the weather service. That included more than 5.5 inches from June 22 to June 30.
Local authorities said as of Wednesday afternoon they had not received reports of severe damage, although they were bracing for another round of rain and storms overnight.
"We had a number of trees down, primarily in the Greenhill area," said George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency. "I was surprised we didn't have more issues with all that intense lightning we've had."
Colbert EMA Deputy Director Jody Hitt said some areas in the western part of the county had power outages, and some trees were down in the county.
