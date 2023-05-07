Musician/producer/businessman Mike Mostert grew up in New York City, lived in Los Angeles, California, for years, built his own company and now is happily making music behind the scenes in the Shoals.
In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Mostert was a guitarist in the rock music scene, but he decided to go into another facet of the music business.
So he co-founded Go Go Tuners, a company that makes instrument tuning pedals for guitars, bass guitars, even ukuleles.
“I turned my back on music, except for special projects,” Mostert said. “I essentially turned away from working at music as a profession.”
About six or seven years ago, Mostert said he went to see a musician friend perform and he asked if Mostert was still playing guitar.
At the time, he wasn’t playing, and his friend questioned his motives.
“Mike, you really should be playing,” Mostert said. “It’s why you got into the business, it’s part of who you are, part of your soul.”
So he started thinking about it and began practicing from midnight to 4 a.m. for four months straight to sharpen his chops.
About five years ago, Mostert landed in the Shoals and has been recording at East Avalon Recorders with many of the artists who use his tuners.
While he was originally planning to move to Nashville, Tennessee, Mostert said a woman he was dating convinced him to consider moving to Sheffield, where real estate is much less expensive than in the Nashville area.
So he came to visit and decided to stay, but has been flying under the radar.
“I keep a low profile for many reasons,” Mostert said.
He’s made some appearances here and there, jamming with guitarists Barry Billings and Jason Isbell, and legendary keyboardist Spooner Oldham.
“Getting a standing ovation from Jason Isbell after playing was a cool experience,” he said.
Mostert said there was some adjustments to be made moving to Alabama.
“For me the biggest thing is the music that’s come out of me here,” he said.
While he’s more of a rock guy, Mostert said he’s been experimenting with other genres since arriving in the Shoals, including Latin pop, open G tuning, slide blues songs, and nylon strings with an orchestra, “just a lot of music out of nowhere.”
“I attribute it to a perpetuation of the lore of the river,” he said.
Since he’s been in the Shoals, Mostert said he’s recorded three albums.
He recorded ”Mike Mostert and the Go Go Tuner Family,” an album with artists who use his tuning pedals. It’s been released on all digital music platforms.
He’s also recorded an album of his band, In Theory, which includes Go-Go Tuners co-founder Tony Covino on vocals. It’s been released on compact disc and across all digital platforms. He also released two singles, “The River Song” and “Heroes,” on digital platforms.
He’s also recorded an album with Go Go Tuners family member Lanesha Latimer. The first single, “Taking My Heart,” has been released digitally.
He was then convinced to delve into songwriting and recorded “Mike Mostert and Friends” with help from various artists.
“It’s a very eclectic record,” Mostert said.
It includes rhythm and blue, blues, metal, heavy metal shredding in the style of guitarist Steve Vai.
In late 2022, Mostert released an album by his band, In Theory.
“Our music is ‘swamp hard rock,’” he said. “You can hear a little Zeppelin on it, a little Soundgarden, some gospel. There’s enough of a sprinkling of all these influences, but you can’t really pinpoint it.”
Some of the guest artists are local artists like keyboardists Clayton Ivy, drummer Justin Holder, who he encouraged to break out of the molds of what they’ve been playing for years and to experiment with new sounds and styles.
Mostert said he likes to bring in musicians to play on tracks or genres they normally would not play.
Mostert has enlisted the help of a wide variety of artists who have played with some of the biggest names in the business, including Steely Dan bassist Chuck Rainey; Rod Morgenstein, who played drums for the Dixie Dregs and heavy metal band Winger; gospel bassist Andrew Gouche, who has played with a whos-who that includes Prince and Michael Jackson; and drummer Vinny Appice, whose worked with Black Sabbath and the late metal singer Ronnie James Dio.
The list includes Victor Wooten, Fernando Vallin, Oskar Cartaya, whose recorded with SpyroGyra, Herb Alpert and Steve Winwood, Perry Richardson of Stryper and Firehouse, Fausto Cuevas of Santana and Stevie Wonder’s band, Andy Sanesi, Ernie C, who’s collaborated with rapper Ice-T, Jordan Ziff and Johnny Hiland.
“We are currently recording In Theory II and a special Mike Mostert solo project,” Mostert said. “We are strategically spacing out the digital release of the singles but will make the full album CDs available on our website once completed.”
Mostert said the band is getting offers to play festivals and the In Theory tracks are receiving airplay locally on Singing River Media radio stations.
Mostert has been recording at Charles Holloman’s East Avalon Recorders on Avalon Avenue near the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport.
Originally from the Atlanta, Georgia, area, Holloman, an audio engineer, producer, musician and songwriter, moved to the Shoals and purchased the studio in 2017.
“I was Charles’ first client, through James Counts,” Mostert said.
He said the Counts Brothers Music owner referred him to East Avalon Recorders.
russ.corey@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5738. Twitter @TD_.RussCorey
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.