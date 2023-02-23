JOURNEY TO EASTER
Ash Wednesday is the start of a 6½-week Lenten journey to Easter, which is April 9 this year. The ashes that are distributed on foreheads serve as a reminder of our own mortality and need for reconciliation with God. The ashes come from Palm Sunday palms that are burned. Lent is a 40-day waiting period, not counting Sundays, and many Christians use it as a time of fasting, prayer, charitable acts, or giving up something as a penitence to God.
FLORENCE — Cody Patterson was unfamiliar with the tradition of imposing ashes on foreheads on Ash Wednesday, so he did not know what was happening Wednesday when a group of local ministers gathered on campus with crosses smudged on their heads.
Gaige Tittle, a campus ministry intern at Trinity Episcopal Church, explained to the University of North Alabama student that Ash Wednesday is the start of the 40-day waiting period of Lent leading up to Easter. It also serves as a reminder of our mortality.
""We all come from ashes and will return to ashes," Tittle told him.
With that, Patterson allowed Tittle to place ashes in the form of a cross on his forehead.
He said he liked the meaning behind it.
"It's cool," Patterson said. "I'm just glad people are out here spreading the Gospel."
Ministers fanned out across campus providing ashes to anyone wishing to receive them. They also went downtown and imposed ashes on everyone willing to accept them.
The Rev. Yohan Hong of Northwood United Methodist Church said the day provided opportunities to meet people and let them know about Ash Wednesday.
"It's a great opportunity to reach out to the local community," Hong said.
Jack Mann of All Saints College Ministry said he also has learned a lot about the Ash Wednesday tradition that is carried out by many Christian churches of various denominations.
Churches across the Shoals and the world held services to mark the event and impose ashes.
"Not everybody celebrates it, so it has been a great educational experience," Mann said. He said he heard a variety of questions Wednesday.
"Mostly it's just 'What is that?' and 'Why is that?' and 'I've never seen that before," he said.
Mann said it also provided a means of opening conversations with students of various denominations.
"We're offering ashes to go for college students," he said. "This is an opportunity for churches to come together and do this for UNA.
"Unity is part of why we're here. Being a leader of a college ministry, part of my mission is not only to share what we believe but also learn what others believe."
