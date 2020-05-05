If there's one thing that seems to be in short supply in the minds of many these days it's hope.
To help combat that discouragement, ministers of the area's Churches of Christ have started "31 Days of Encouragement" — short, 10-minute daily devotionals available via Facebook under the title "31 Days of Encouragement from the Word of God."
The short devotionals feature a different minister daily through June 4, each bringing an inspirational and Bible-based message.
Woodlawn Church of Christ Minister Matt Heupel recalled his friend, Miles Stutts, minister of Atlas Church of Christ, doing a 31-day gospel series several years ago.
"I was texting with about 10 buddies recently, asking them how they're re-opening and just chatting and the conversation turned into talk about how we should do something now, all together, to encourage people," Heupel said. "That's how we came up with this idea.
"Who knows," Heupel added. "It may go even longer than 31 days. It just kind of took off and we all thought it would be great."
For now about 10 ministers will meet each Monday in May at Woodlawn Church of Christ to record their devotionals. Those video-recorded messages are available on the Woodlawn Church of Christ website each day around 1 p.m.
Woodlawn's youth minister, Justin Spann, has been instrumental in getting the videos uploaded.
"We know everyone has some anxiety, and many are hurting during this time, and we just want to say, 'it's OK, God's here and he's going to see us through,'" Heupel said.
He added the idea of sharing via Facebook video derives from I Thessalonians 4:18, which says: "Comfort one another with these words."
"The Bible offers all sorts of comfort, and we want people to open up their Bibles and follow along and be encouraged," Heupel said.
Ben Hayes, minister of Highland Park Church of Christ in Muscle Shoals, spent part of his morning on Monday recording at Woodlawn. His devotional was based on Colossians 1, the writings of the Apostle Paul.
"Paul did a lot of his writing in the jail cell, and he constantly prayed for the people's encouragement and for them to grow in their faith," Hayes said. "There is a sense of confinement among us now, but there's hope because of Christ. We're encouraging people to hold on to that."
Stutts said his devotional will focus on peace — the outer peace that the Lord provides, as well as inner peace that helps weather even the most pandemic-related storms.
"Sharing messages in the name of encouragement gives people something to look forward to," Stutts said. "Encouragement is the key to caring. When there's peace within, it makes all the other things manageable.
"Each of these messages is designed to provide a source of hope for today and a blessing for tomorrow."
