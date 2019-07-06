TUSCUMBIA — In its last week of the season, the final performance for "The Miracle Worker" will be July 13.
The play, performed in the outdoor theater on the grounds of Helen Keller's birthplace, Ivy Green, recalls the childhood of the deaf/blind young girl who became known as "America's First Lady of Courage," and her gifted teacher Anne Sullivan.
The award-winning play is performed on Friday and Saturday evenings only.
Performances are at 8 p.m. with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. for a free tour of the home and grounds with ticket.
Admission for reserved seating is $15, with general admission of $10. Group rates of 20 or more reserved seats are $13.
For information, call 256-383-4066.
