Jaidyn Quillen as Annie Sullivan, left, and Lillie Meyer as Helen Keller rehearse a scene of “The Miracle Worker” at Ivy Green on June 1, 2022, in Tuscumbia. The play returns for the 2023 season, starting June 2. [FILE/DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
TUSCUMBIA — The 62nd annual production of the 'Miracle Worker' at Ivy Green begins June 2 and runs through July 15.
The Friday and Saturday evening shows begin at 8 p.m. and break only for the weekend prior to the Fourth of July — June 30 and July 1. The play continues July 7-15.
The iconic William Gibson internationally acclaimed play is held on the grounds of Helen Keller's birthplace with a revamped set and landscaping.
Director Caroline Self has been affiliated with the play for 14 years, playing various roles, and is in her fourth year of directing.
This year's cast of principal characters is returning from last year. The character of Capt. Arthur Keller is played by Jonathan Moore, who has played the role of Helen Keller's father for 10 years.
"Last year, we had several new cast members but they did a phenomenal job," Self said. "This year, they're coming back even more confident and loving their characters."
Many of the new cast members are young children playing the roles of blind children from the Perkins School for the Blind.
"There's a real excitement about the play from the cast and crew's perspective this year," Self said. "The main characters are more settled with their roles and bring a great energy to their performances."
Self said she's expecting large crowds again this year.
"I recommend seeing it within the first three weekends because it's easier to get tickets and it's cooler."
Ivy Green Executive Director Sue Pilkilton said advance ticket sales have been good with orders coming from around the country.
Self said the crowds grow weekly, and the final three weeks of performances sell out quickly.
To purchase tickets, call 256-383-4066. General admission tickets only can be purchased online at themiracleworker.info.
Reserved seats are $20 and general admission is $15. Tickets will be available at the door.
