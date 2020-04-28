TUSCUMBIA — "The Miracle Worker," in its 59th year on the grounds of Helen Keller's birthplace Ivy Green, will continue this summer on an abbreviated schedule, according to officials with the Helen Keller Birthplace Foundation Board.
As of now, the play will open June 26 and go through July 11, if state regulations at that time allow.
This year also marks Keller's 140th birthday. She was born June 27, 1880.
Instead of a six-weekend season there will be three weekends of performances.
The home and grounds have been closed since mid-March due to COVID-19 concerns and in compliance with state mandates.
Board president, Buddy Whitlock, said the decision was made after much consideration and discussion.
"(The board) knows how much the cast has poured into this, and it's a wonderful, long-running tradition," Whitlock said.
"If the state still doesn't have things shut down and we can do it, we feel like we need to. This is far enough out, and we can always revisit the plan if we need to."
The outside venue is a large enough space, Whitlock said, that spacing between audience members shouldn't be an issue.
Instead of a crowd of 600 people, social distancing could require that only 200 to 300 be in the audience.
As for the lack of revenue it will produce with reduced in size audiences, that shouldn't be an issue as the play isn't a money maker anyway because of big expenses associated with it, according to Whitlock.
Ivy Green Director Sue Pilkilton said going ahead with the play, even with fewer performances, should give locals a greater opportunity to see it.
"We don't see a lot of travelers coming this summer," she said. "If something happens that we can't do it, we may look at a fall production."
"The board is committed to continuing on with the legacy of Helen Keller as it is felt and experienced on these grounds," she said. "This drama production just means so much to people."
With the new start date, the play's opening will coincide with the Helen Keller Festival.
The play's director, Caroline Self, said the nearly all-veteran cast felt a strong responsibility to keep it going and "would walk through fire to make sure it happened."
Rehearsals have been held virtually so far. Once restrictions are lifted, safety protocol will still be a priority, Self said.
"This cast is very flexible, and if it turns out we can't do it in June, we'll push it back, but the main thing is to keep everyone safe," she said. "If we're still social distancing in June, we may have to quarantine so we can practice. If we have to rehearse in masks and gloves we will."
Self said the cast loves doing a show for a crowd of 600, but it will also be fine doing it for 300. She added that special renovations have been done in the theater that will enhance this year's production.
"This is a story about two women who overcame everything, and this message is so very needed right now that we'll get it out however we can," Self said.
