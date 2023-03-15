TISHIMINGO COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI — A 1-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl were found safe almost 1½ miles away from their home Tuesday after their mother contacted law enforcement and said her girls were missing from their home.
Tishimingo County Sheriff John Daugherty said the mother mentioned that her children played hide and go seek sometimes and when she turned around, they were gone sometime between 11 a.m. and noon.
Daughterty’s office contacted Corey Speegle, who is director of the Northwest Alabama Search and Rescue K9 Unit, to seek help in tracking the two little girls.
“I made the call to our sheriff [Eric Balentine] and he just asked me what I needed and how soon,” Speegle said. “We got four dogs out here with 10 personnel within minutes to help in the search.”
Daugherty said the 2-year-old was found about 30 minutes after she was reported missing about a mile away from her home.
The 1-year-old was found just after 2 p.m.
Both were given immediate medical attention, Daugherty said.
“We can’t thank [Balentine] and his folks enough for their immediate help in locating these little girls,” he said.
Balentine said four people from the Colbert County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the search, including himself and Speegle.
“We were able to assist by getting drones up in the air and then the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent a helicopter from Montgomery to assist,” Balentine said. “I’m just glad the girls were found alive.”
He said the family’s home was located less than three-tenths of a mile from the Alabama state line.
