FLORENCE — A project to replace a 1930s era overpass in Florence is anticipated to go out for bids sometime in early 2024.
An Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) engineer told members of the Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization Thursday the target start date for replacing the Mitchell Boulevard overpass is late January 2024.
The project will have an impact on traffic coming along the U.S. 72/U.S. 43 corridor passing through Florence.
Jud Young, an ALDOT preconstruction engineer, said a plan review is scheduled to take place next week.
"At that point we'll get the right of way firmed up," he said.
Young said it doesn't appear that much right of way will be needed for the project.
After that meeting takes place, engineers will work on getting the project's environmental document approved.
The project involves replacing the old overpasses at the Mitchell Boulevard and Alabama 20 intersection.
The average daily traffic count on Mitchell Boulevard just north of O'Neal Bridge is 30,412 vehicles per day. The counts drop to 25,607 vehicles per day near the Veterans Drive intersection, due to traffic merging onto Alabama 20 and Pine Street.
One of the concrete overpasses was completed in 1938, prior to the opening of O'Neal Bridge in 1939, ALDOT officials said. A second overpass was build sometime in the 1950s.
"It will be a challenging job," Young said.
During construction, ALDOT and contractors will have to determine how to keep traffic moving through the construction zone and allow access to Alabama 20.
The MPO Policy Committee voted to remove the project from the 2020-2023 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). Removing the project from the TIP does not impact the project itself.
