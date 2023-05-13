GREENHILL — Krissy DeVito readily admits she just wants Mother's Day to come and go.
"I'm dreading it," DeVito said. "I hope that we're going to try to jump over that holiday, this year at least."
She said she looks forward to spending the day with her husband, Tom, and children, Juliana, 7, Alexander, 6, and Baylor, 4. But realistically, she knows her thoughts Sunday will be flooded with two people who will not be there.
She lost her infant son, Greyson, and her mother, Emma Nanette Wade, in a March 30 crash on Lauderdale County Highway 64.
Her other three children, as well as her 10-year-old nephew, Bentley Wade, were in the vehicle but survived.
The crash has left DeVito stunned, mourning and almost in disbelief.
"You just never think it'll be you," she said. "You hear about things like this all the time but it's not even possible that it could be you. It takes a while to sink in it is you."
DeVito said the reality hits her the moment she wakes up every day.
"You'd think for like 10 seconds you'd forget, but it's not the case," she said. "It's the first thing that pops in your head."
Sometimes, she has dreams that Greyson is lost. It's not unusual for a parent to have such a nightmare and then awaken to the relief that it's not true.
"You wake up and think, 'Good, it's only a nightmare,'" she said, "but I wake up and it's worse."
She has a strong faith but still wonders why this happened in such a cruel manner.
"I am struggling to find a purpose," DeVito said.
She said descriptions from emergency responders and the children in the vehicle have her believing her mother suffered a medical emergency that caused her to lose consciousness behind the wheel and that led to the crash.
There were no tire tracks and she never swerved. Bentley said her head was slumped to the side as the vehicle crashed into another vehicle.
"There was nothing more the other driver could have done," DeVito said. "He was nearly off the road."
DeVito said she sometimes gets angry when she thinks about her mother going out like that.
"She deserved better," she said. "She cared for everyone else all her life. This was a cruel thing to happen to her. When I think of the worst way you can die, it would be taking ones you love with you.
"Mom had a heart of gold and she had 14 grandchildren and it just seems so unfair that she had to have five of the people she loved so much in her car when that happened."
At the same time, DeVito said she has trouble fully grieving for her mother because the loss of Greyson cuts much deeper, as it would for any parent.
She was at work in Muscle Shoals when she found out about the crash. Wade wore a watch that set off a crash alert in the event of a fall. The alert sounded. Devito's sister, Sarah Wade, called DeVito when she saw the alert, but they thought their mother had fallen.
DeVito checked on her mother's location, and it pinged that she was on Highway 64. She knew her mother had her children in the vehicle, so she headed to the location, arriving to a nightmarish scene.
"I pull up and kids are on the ground," she said.
She saw Lexington Police Chief Augie Hendershott holding Alexander, who was fine, and she started looking for her other children, finding one with a heavily bandaged head.
"I saw Baylor and I just screamed because her face looked like a mummy," DeVito said.
Baylor ended up with serious injuries, including a broken leg and arm.
Her focus had been so much on her children that she was jolted by the tragic news about her mother.
"It hadn't even occurred to me to say, 'How's mom?' So I asked Sarah, and she said, 'Mom's gone.' She said, 'You've got to calm down for the kids.'"
While looking for her children, DeVito found her mother's body covered by a tarp. Meanwhile, four helicopters were arriving to take the children to Vanderbilt Hospital.
Tom Devito also had left work after finding out about the crash. He headed straight to Nashville, Tennessee, since the children were on their way there. He arrived before Krissy, who was upset over her mother's death but never dreamed that Greyson was in danger because she had thought that she heard he was OK.
"I was driving to Nashville and crying about mom the whole time and saying, 'I don't know what Greyson is going to do without her. He was so close to her," she said. "I noticed my husband got to Nashville and thought it was strange he hadn't texted me."
So she texted, asking about the children.
"He texted back, 'Greyson's not good,'" DeVito said. "I said, 'What do you mean? Everyone said he was fine.'"
She finally arrived and was met with the news that was as bad as it gets.
"The nurse was saying his injuries were catastrophic," DeVito said. "She said, 'We can't even do surgery.' That's when I knew nothing could be done."
They let her in to see Greyson, who was unconscious while doctors and nurses were pushing medication into his body just to keep his pulse going.
"He didn't even look like my baby anymore," DeVito said. "He was so bloated."
DeVito remembers arriving back home to the sight of white bows on every mailbox on her street, in honor of the family. She said she remains immensely touched by that.
She knows her life will never be the same.
DeVito is a substance abuse therapist and also has a private mental health practice, and finds herself saying things to herself and questioning whether anything could have been done differently that would have saved Greyson's life.
She even worried that she had not secured Greyson's car seat well enough but a firefighter who attended to Greyson and regularly installs seats said he checked and it was done properly.
"I know the answers," DeVito said. "I know exactly what I would tell my clients and it's the opposite of what I say to myself."
She has always enjoyed listening to music but has trouble finding any joy in that.
"I do like to listen to songs I can relate to, but in this scenario it's pretty depressing," DeVito said.
Sometimes, she can smile through tears when she talks about Greyson's personality.
"He was the best baby, and everyone says that about their baby, but he was," she said. "He slept through the night from the time we brought him home. For the first few months he never smiled. But once he hit 3 months he never stopped smiling."
He also had an appetite. DeVito said after she gave birth, he took a bottle the moment he was wheeled into recovery.
"He came out ready to eat," she said, allowing herself to laugh for a moment.
Tom Devito put away a high chair and other reminders of Greyson so his wife would not have to see them all the time. He also removed a chair from the dinner table so she wouldn't have to stare at it and feel like it symbolized her missing mother.
DeVito immediately went from mourning her mother to also worrying about and ultimately mourning her son.
"I feel like I had an hour and a half to two hours to grieve my mom," she said. "I still sometimes go to text her and share something funny and she's not there."
The DeVitos also are trying to focus on emotionally supporting their children, who struggle to understand what's happening.
"Alexander couldn't wait for his baby brother to grow up so he could play with him," she said. "Baylor wanted to know when they're coming back from their vacation in Heaven."
That's the type of things that remind DeVito she is not the only one mourning.
"You're consumed so much in your own pain, you don't think that others can feel it," she said. "For me it comes in waves. I can be bawling one day and tell my story the next."
DeVito's right arm bears a new tattoo that reads, "Before I ever carried the pain, I carried you in my heart. I carry you still," along with Greyson's initials.
Several relatives have tattoos of JJ from the show "Cocomelon." It was Greyson's favorite show.
They will gather Sunday for what they expect will be a somber Mother's Day, but one of a deep love. On this Mother's Day weekend, DeVito has a message for moms everywhere.
"In the blink of an eye it can all be taken away," she said. "Don't take it for granted. Treasure what you have because it can all be taken away."
