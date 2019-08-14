The mother of a Florence man who drowned in a local lake said Tuesday she will not rest until she gets some answers about her son's death.
"This isn't over until my son gets justice and I get peace," Nicole Tompkins said after Florence police divers found the body of Dillion Q. Long on Tuesday morning.
The 28-year-old Florence man had been missing since he fell from a boat Sunday on Wilson Lake, said Sgt. Chad Pate of the Alabama Marine Police.
Authorities received a call at approximately 6:20 p.m. Sunday that Long was missing in the lake in the area of Darby Slough.
"He was located in the area where the search was being conducted," Pate said Tuesday.
Long's body was turned over to Lauderdale County Coroner Butch Tucker.
Pate said the investigation is ongoing. A state forensic lab will conduct an autopsy, which is protocol in a drowning.
Long's mother said the family has questions about his death that they hope the investigation answers.
One family member has a video that had been posted on social media of eight people, including Long, on a pontoon Sunday. They believe he fell from that pontoon. The video shows nobody was wearing a life jacket.
Tompkins said she went to the scene Sunday evening and saw three of the people there. She is upset that those were the only ones from the pontoon that were still at the scene.
"When I got to the scene my stomach was turning," she said. "The people who disappeared, who weren't around there grieving with me, why weren't they there? Why didn't everybody wait?"
Tompkins said she has heard that her son slipped and also heard he jumped.
She said Long was afraid of the water, and everyone knew he could not swim, so she was surprised that he was not wearing a life jacket.
She said Long was a husband and father to three children — ages 6, 3 and 2.
