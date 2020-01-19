Joyce Davis of Town Creek was an elementary student in Lawrence County when she heard the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had been assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968.
“I’m still asking, why?” said Davis.
“I know racism is the reason why, but I guess it’s more the what-ifs,” she said, adding she believes the government could have done more to protect King. “What if he was still here challenging the conscience of America?”
Where they were and how they felt in 1968 when learning about King’s assassination varies from one person to the next, and area residents have different opinions about where race relations are in America as the country prepares to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
King, born Jan. 15, 1929, in Atlanta, would be 91 if he was alive.
Davis, 69, said she’ll attend a ceremony Monday as the nation pauses for the federal holiday that honors King’s memory.
“This is something small to do for a man who gave his life for rights,” she said.
Locally, members of the Kappa Nu Lambda Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will have their 29th annual Unity Breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m Monday at the Shoals Conference Center.
This year’s theme is: “It’s 2020, what vision does your mirror reveal?”
The speaker will be Pastor John Carter of Pleasant Hill M.B. Church in South Haven, Mississippi.
Individual tickets can be purchased for $25 each. For information call 256-768-5960, or send an email to Roderick D. Sheppard, whose address is shepp1906@gmail.com.
-- Reporter Deangelo McDaniel contributed to this article.
