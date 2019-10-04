The Shoals and entire state either is abnormally dry or in drought conditions, according to the Drought Rate Monitor released Thursday.
The monitor map shows the eastern and most of the northern portions of Lauderdale County, as well as the far eastern section of Colbert County, under a moderate drought. The remainder of the Shoals is listed as abnormally dry.
The monitor indicates the result of a major dry spell that has saw the Shoals receive only .11 of an inch of rainfall in September and thus far in October.
It also comes during a remarkable stretch of record-breaking high temperatures. Thursday's high of 99 degrees broke the record for the date. The previous mark was 97 degrees, set in 1903, according to National Weather Service data.
It was the fourth straight day of record highs and only the fourth recorded time the temperature has reached as high as 99 degrees in October in the Shoals, the data indicates. Three of those four occurred this week, including an all-time October high of 100 Wednesday.
Fortunately, relief appears to be on the way.
The weather service anticipates a not-as-hot high of 87 today, with a low tonight near 59. It'll warm up again Saturday, with a high near 91 and low of 66.
However, there is a 30% chance of rain Saturday night, increasing to 50% Sunday, with a high Saturday near 83, according to the weather service. Rain chances increase to 80% Sunday night, with a low near 59, and 40% Monday, with a high only reaching 72 degrees.
The high Tuesday is expected to be in the mid-70s, and lows Monday night and Tuesday night will be near 50, the forecast states.
The normal high for this time of year is 78, with a normal low of 53, according to weather service data.
"If we can get some good general-coverage rainfall like what is forecast, that would be good," said George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency.
Grabryan said the dry conditions have not resulted in major grass fires.
"We've had a few fires but nothing of an epidemic proportion as yet," he said. "But that potential is so much right there."
Colbert EMA Director Michael Smith said things also have been relatively quiet in his county.
"We have had a couple of fires here and there, but nothing big and extraordinary like I had been expecting us to have," Smith said.
He said a hot tire from a blowout caused a small field fire Wednesday near the Colbert Steam Plant on U.S. 72, and several rolls of hay caught fire at Rick's Cemetery Road on Tuesday.
The state remains under a fire alert from the Alabama Forestry Commission.
"Everybody's doing a good job of getting the word out that while we're under a fire alert, any burning without a permit will result in a misdemeanor," Smith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.