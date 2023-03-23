Editor's Note: This is the sixth and final of a series of stories spotlighting the members of the 2022 class to be enshrined into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
MUSCLE SHOALS — For Earl "Peanutt" Montgomery, the early days of the Muscle Shoals music scene was a time when aspiring artists and producers recorded songs in makeshift studios over drug stores, in bus stations and radio stations, and finally in a recording studio that was built in an old tobacco and candy warehouse.
A songwriter for country heavyweights George Jones and Tammy Wynette, a Baptist minister and most recently curator of an off-beat museum that's filled with decades of country music memorabilia, Montgomery will be inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame today.
"I think it's a great honor from the state and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame to consider me this year," Montgomery said. "I've done quite a bit in the music business and had a good track record and stuff. My time has finally come to be inducted."
Montgomery said it's difficult to select a class of inductees each year because of the amount of talented people not just in the Shoals, but throughout the state.
"It's like having a bunch of kids, but you can't favor one over another," Montgomery said. "I'm glad they selected me with Lenny LeBlanc and all of them."
Montgomery said he was the first person to hire fellow 2023 inductee LeBlanc to play bass guitar at Broadway Recording Studio after he arrived in the Shoals.
"He's always been a good guy, a good Christian man," he said.
LeBlanc is being inducted with his former LeBlanc & Carr partner Pete Carr, who died June 2020.
"I didn't know Pete Carr that well," Montgomery said. "I've been around him some. We lost him too young. He had a long future in front of him in the music business."
Montgomery said he was born in the rural south central Tennessee town of Iron City, but his parents later moved to Florence so his father could be closer to his job at the Florence Knitting Co. His mother worked at the hospital in nearby Waynesboro, Tennessee. He said they moved into Cherry Hill Homes in 1953.
He, his brother, Carl, and sister, Melba, were all musically inclined, he said.
Montgomery said when he got older he would play in bands that toured around the Southeast, playing college parties.
"We just all played together," he said. "We learned from each other."
Montgomery said he was involved in some of the earliest recordings at the bus station owned by James Joiner's parents in Florence. He said the studio was moved to the Lamar Furniture building, then to the WJOI radio station.
Joiner, he said, owned the small Tune Records label.
"Anybody that wrote songs had to deal with James Joiner or go to Nashville to pitch your songs," Montgomery said.
He said he helped cut tracks by Arthur Alexander in the studio started by Tom Stafford, Billy Sherrill and Rick Hall above the old City Drug Store in downtown Florence.
Sherrill relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, where he found success while Hall opened FAME Recording Studios in an old candy and tobacco warehouse in Muscle Shoals. Montgomery said that's where Arthur Alexander cut "You Better Move On," the hit that helped Hall open a better studio on Avalon Avenue. He said an earlier version of "You Better Move On" and "Sally Sue Brown" were cut above the drug store at Spar Music.
Montgomery said he's very proud of the fact Bob Dylan and Elvis Costello both recorded "Sally Sue Brown."
Montgomery said he played guitar on many of those early FAME recordings.
He said his sister was actively recording country music and he wrote a song for her when she was working with the Roy Acuff band on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
"I went to the session and met some of the guys," he said. "Three or four months after that, George Jones wanted to do a duet with Melba and called my sister. I went to pitch some songs for her and George and I became friends with him."
Montgomery said Jones ended up recording 73 of his songs during his illustrious career, including the hit "We're Gonna Hold On." Jones, who briefly lived in the Shoals in the 1970s, died April 26, 2013.
"I had a lot of chart action with George," Montgomery said. "I wrote a lot for Tammy."
Tammy Wynette, who was born in Itawamba County, Mississippi, across the state line from Red Bay, cut 31 of Montgomery's songs, while his sister, Melba, recorded 44 of her brother’s songs.
Montgomery said he wrote with noted songwriter Dallas Frazier, who wrote "Elvira," which became a hit for the Oak Ridge Boys. The two co-wrote "What's Your Mama's Name," which became country star Tanya Tucker's first Number One hit.
"I worked Michael Landon for about three years, played bass for him," Montgomery said, referring to the actor who played Little Joe on the hit TV series "Bonanza."
Montgomery said he's played on the Grand Ole Opry and was only the second musician to play the electric bass guitar on the Opry stage.
In 1976, Montgomery said he became an ordained Baptist minister.
"I got saved in the church and got to studying the Bible," he said.
Seeing a need to minister to inmates in jail, Montgomery said he began preaching and witnessing to inmates across the country. He bought an Eagle bus and travelled the country, preaching in 22 states.
"I've never done anything but preach the gospel and preach music," Montgomery said.
Montgomery and his wife, Charlene, had bit parts in the "George & Tammy" television show on Showtime. Actor Walton Goggins, who was born in Birmingham, plays the role of Peanutt Montgomery.
Montgomery said he lived in Hendersonville for a while but has been living in Sheffield for the past 30 years.
He and his wife operate the "Earl "Peanutt" Montgomery Music Museum, which contains a host of eclectic memorabilia from his long, storied career, including photos, concert posters, records, clothing and more.
The museum is located on Raleigh Avenue in Sheffield.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.