FLORENCE — Nine months after the street was closed for repairs to a damaged culvert, paving was started Wednesday on a one-block section of Decatur Avenue.
The more than $1 million project is being done by Shotcrete of America.
Decatur Avenue from Darby Drive to Courtney Avenue has been closed since Feb. 15 due to structural issues. The work is in the area of English Village Shopping Center and a Bank Independent branch.
Businesses that have remained open during the construction work, and residents in the nearby neighborhoods, should soon be driving on the street again, if the weather cooperates.
"Were getting closer," City Engineer Bill Batson said Wednesday. "We still have to stripe some parking spaces at Bank Independent and the English Village parking lot, but I don't think it's too long before they're open up to traffic."
Retailers are gearing up for the Christmas shopping season, and city officials said it would be great to have the street open, but it won't likely happen before the Black Friday weekend shopping spree that follows Thanksgiving.
City Councilwoman Michelle Eubanks, whose district includes the area, said rain that is in the forecast could delay completion into early December, but she has been impressed by the progress the contractors have made.
"I think they've done a brilliant, fast job," Eubanks said. "They had to pull out a 7-by-7-foot culvert from underground and put a in new one. That's a very big deal."
Batson said the paving involves two layers of asphalt — a binder and a wearing surface.
He said the paving that started Wednesday is the binder layer, which would allow vehicles to use the street. Then next year, the city will put down the wearing surface as part of the paving program it has budgeted for 2020.
Batson said the binder layer will be slightly lower than the street normally would be, but the wearing surface will bring it up to the normal level.
