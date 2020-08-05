FLORENCE — Three weeks out from the municipal elections, Florence mayoral candidates discussed hot-button issues in the city Tuesday ranging from homelessness and economic development to the Confederate monument in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
Candidates Andy Betterton, Steve Holt, Sam Pendleton and Christian Rucker participated in the hour-long virtual forum. John Hargett also is running for mayor but did not participate.
Each candidate was asked about their top priority, and Rucker led off by discussing unionized work.
"My number one priority is jobs and workers' rights," Rucker said. "I want everyone in Florence to have a union backing. I want to make Florence a worker's paradise, where people will be lining up in droves to come to Florence and work."
Holt, the incumbent, discussed the economy, pointing out the city's unemployment rate was down to 2.7% before the COVID-19 pandemic raised it to double figures, but has been dropping since then.
He said the city has created 2,596 jobs and 446 new or expanded businesses during his first term.
"We're going in the right direction," Holt said.
He added his administration expanded the position of one-stop shop coordinator to business development coordinator.
Betterton, who is a current City Council member, said he is proud of the accomplishments of the city during his term and has goals such as moving forward with the River Heritage Trail along the Tennessee River and redevelopment of the Veterans Drive corridor. He also envisions projects such as a new City Hall and parking deck, working towards resolving homeless issues and better utilizing the many local entities such as the University of North Alabama and economic development agencies.
"The pandemic has shown us there's an abundance of creativity and energy in the community," Betterton said. "Let's use it to grow."
Pendleton's focus is on law enforcement. He said he wants to have enough police officers to provide two per patrol car.
"My priority is safety," he said. "If you don't feel safe, you don't have a quality of life. I want to hire more police officers."
Regarding race issues, Holt said the city needs growth in minority businesses. He added he would like to continue discussions regarding the Confederate monument.
"That monument is a detriment at this point," Holt said. "There are legal issues that are a detriment to us and I'd like to change those."
The mayor and council have said they want to move the monument to the Soldier's Rest in Florence City Cemetery but will not do so without a Lauderdale County Commission resolution allowing it, since it is on courthouse property. Commissioners said they cannot do that due to a 2017 state law prohibiting moving monuments that are more than 40 years old.
Betterton said he favors moving the monument, but communication is the key to enhancing relations.
He said he wants to talk with minorities and members of any group that feels it is under-represented.
"Talking is the best option and I certainly encourage that in any way," he said.
Pendleton, a former City Council member, said the answers from Holt and Betterton "sound like lip service."
He said they should work toward equality rather than express interest during election time. Pendleton added he has a record of working toward equality.
"I've had over 40 years' experience in civil rights," Pendleton said. "You should have been talking long ago."
Rucker said he has no qualms about proclaiming "black lives matter" and wants the statue moved.
"If we can't move it, put a bag over it," he said. "It's offensive to minorities. No matter how many votes it loses me, black lives matter."
He said he is half Hispanic and wants diversity in City Hall.
"When I say put diversity into government, I mean directly," Rucker said. "Put many different colors of faces in many high places of government."
On the topic of homelessness, Rucker said he wants to help them get jobs, including city jobs.
"I want to walk up to homeless people, give them an application and have them fill it out," he said. "Let them build themselves out of the situation they're in."
Rucker wants to enhance funding for homeless shelters.
"Everyone deserves a bed," he said. "Everyone deserves some food. Everyone deserves a job."
The city came under fire from some residents earlier this year for denying a group that provides daily free foods from occupying a location in north Florence, citing zoning regulations.
Holt said the city has worked closely with the Salvation Army, which provides counseling and training as well as shelter and food.
"It's not just feeding them a meal and sending them out into the night, but giving them hope," he said.
Holt added the city has doled out more than $800,000 toward homeless issues.
Betterton said he has been part of a number of organizations over the years that assist people who are in need. He added he would like to see a "multi-agency response" to the issue, and Downtown Florence Alliance had started an effort before the pandemic struck.
Pendleton again said his record of working to assist disadvantaged people speaks for itself.
As for, those in the current administration, he added, "They had the chance and didn't."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.