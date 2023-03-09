FLORENCE — Mayor Andy Betterton said the city is willing to listen to a Lauderdale County proposal that would have the county increase funding for Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services and build a surgical suite.
Betterton said the budget for the animal shelter is $1.366 million. The city pays most of that with the county paying $100,000 annually.
Commission Chairman Danny Pettus said the county is proposing paying $500,000 annually and building a surgical suite. The suite would include an in-house veterinarian, which would save a great deal in veterinary bills.
Betterton on Wednesday said the proposal has merit and city leaders would be willing to discuss it with the county.
"From my vantage point we'd certainly consider that," he said.
Betterton said any such proposal would have to be presented to the city council and county commission for their approvals.
This comes at a time when animal services has only two full-time officers, and they are just responding to calls within the city limits.
Animal Services Director Cheryl Jones often has to help fill in by responding to calls as well.
Pettus said he would like an agreement that increases the number of officers to four or more and have two dedicated to calls outside the Florence city limits.
He said county deputies currently respond to criminal cases that involve animals, such as cruelty cases, and would continue to do so.
Pettus said solutions need to be made.
"We really need to do something for these poor animals here in the county," he said.
Pettus said money that would be saved by having an in-house surgical suite and veterinarian could reach the point where a $500,000 annual appropriation could amount to half of the total cost of animal services.
"I'm talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars that it would save every year," he said. "You'd have to work at it, but it would get to the point of saving a lot of tax money."
Three residents spoke about the animal services situation during Tuesday's city council meeting. One discussed an incident in Rogersville in which they could not get anyone to respond to calls about a dog running around unleashed. The dog ended up getting hit by a car and dying.
Monica Williams called this an "urgent crisis" and asked the city's help.
"I think we can all agree what's in place is not working," she said Tuesday.
Dan Summy asked the city to give the county's proposal a chance.
"We are counting on you," he said.
