It's a trifecta of trouble: the ground is saturated, the Tennessee River at Florence is beyond flood level and more rain is headed our way this week.
Rain chances are in the forecast throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
Jeoffrey Heidelberger, meteorologist for the weather service office in Huntsville, said the forecast can be summarized in a few words.
"A lot of rain," Heidelberger said. "Short and simple."
He said the area could receive 2-3 inches of ran during the period from tonight through Monday. The Shoals is under a flood warning indefinitely.
"Right now it looks like Monday will be the heaviest rain," Heidelberger said.
This comes on the heels of heavy rainfall last week that brought floods to northwest Alabama. The Shoals officially has received 3.51 inches of rainfall for February, although some areas got up to 5 inches, according to weather service data. The normal rainfall amount for the entire month is 4.84 inches.
For the year, the Shoals has received 10.66 inches of rain. The normal amount through today's date is 6.07 inches, the data indicates.
The Shoals has had 15.41 inches since Dec. 1, and was 12.28 inches above normal for 2019, according to the data.
To compound the problems, the Tennessee River at Florence level is expected to be at approximately 21 feet today, officials said. Flood stage is 18 feet.
"That's the concerning part," Heidelberger said. "Any amount is just going to exacerbate what we've had."
The situation has many worried about a possible repeat of last February's extreme flooding.
Even amid storms and floods last week, George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency, said he was concerned about what's ahead this week, and possibly even next week.
"The weather service hasn't pushed and talked this much about rain a week or two out in a long time, so that's what concerns me," Grabryan said. "It may wind up being about a three-week cycle before we get it back down to a normal pool. It just depends on how much rain we get."
He urges everyone to stay off the water. Flooding issues also bring concerns about swiftly flowing water and debris in the river.
In addition, Grabryan stresses the importance of drivers heeding the "Turn around, don't drown" slogan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.