Forecasters Monday were anticipating another round of rainfall Monday night, expecting more rain tonight and bracing for the possibility of strong storms Wednesday night.
Dan Dixon, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Huntsville, said some of the heavier rainfall amounts Monday stayed south of the area but as of early Monday evening, it appeared to start heading back toward the north.
"There's some heavier rain off to the south of us, but the axis of heavy rain that had kind of shifted south of the Tennessee Valley is starting to creep up north," Dixon said.
He said a flood watch remains in effect through 6 p.m. today.
Dixon said radar estimates showed the Shoals generally received 2-3 inches of rainfall Monday. That does not include overnight rainfall.
He said forecasters expect a system of colder, drier air will help push some rainfall south of the area part of the day today but by late this afternoon and tonight, rain chances will increase. He also expects showers periodically during the day Wednesday, especially during the morning.
He said the strongest of the series of cold fronts this week will come in late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning.
"That's the one that could initiate severe storms, potentially," Dixon said.
The weather service's Hazardous Weather Outlook continues to stress the importance of heeding the "Turn around, don't drown" creed regarding water over the road.
In addition, the outlook advises keeping posted on weather conditions Wednesday and Wednesday night.
"Damaging winds and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out," it states. "A risk for tree damage and power outages is also possible, as winds will be on the gusty side. Because of saturated soils, any additional rainfall will
be entirely runoff, exacerbating ongoing flooding."
Meanwhile, the Tennessee River at Florence continues to rise. The weather service's Advance Hydrologic Prediction Service anticipates it reaching 23 feet by this morning and 25.13 feet by Thursday. Flood level is at 18 feet and McFarland Park in Florence already is underwater.
If it reaches 25.13 feet, that would climb it into the Top 10 highest floods since measurements started being recorded in the late 1800s, according to the data.
Officially, the Shoals has received 12.97 inches of rainfall this year, including 3.53 inches this month, not counting Monday's amounts, according to weather service data. That is 6.74 inches above normal.
Colbert County Engineer Jeremy Robison said they had not had "any real issues" Monday afternoon. "We're still pumping water at Cassie Davis (Street). That water will come up all day. Ditches are running fully so it's no going to take a lot to cause some issues."
He said Sixth Street at Fennel Lane remains under water and Sixth Street near North American Lighting was still dry, despite water creeping up on both the north and south sides.
Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith said residents should contact the EMA office if they encounter a flooded road.
"We're holding our own as long as it doesn't all come down at one time," Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said.
He said retention ponds with pumps were drained as much as possible over the weekend so they can handle additional runoff later in the week.
The city's largest retention pond at Brown Street empties through absorption and evaporation, but is only at about 60 percent capacity.
"We're monitoring all retention areas and trying to keep drains clear," the mayor said.
City Engineer Brad Williams said the city was able to reduce the level of water standing behind the Nathan Estates neighborhood. The city installed a portable pump Thursday to remove water threatening several homes.
Tuscumbia Public Works Director Bo Stanley reported no street flooding Monday, but remained cautiously optimistic about the remainder of the week. He said the city's drainage system can handle a slow rain, but not heavy rains that cause flash flooding.
Tuscumbia Parks and Recreation Director Joel Kendrick said there wasn't any major damage at Spring Park following last week's rains. Several logs and branches were lodged in the suspension bridge over Spring Creek.
Kendrick said employees removed parts of the roller coaster to avoid any flood damage. The carousel damaged in the 2019 flood has been inoperable for almost a year.
"We're just kind of sitting on hold waiting to see what happens," Kendrick said. "I think we got everything out as much as possible."
Sheffield Street and Sanitation Department Director Bradley Bump said the city closed down Riverfront Park due to the rising Tennessee River.
"Beside that, everything else has been pretty good," Bump said.
In most cases, flash floods recede quickly after the rain stops, he said. He said a lot of the problems are caused by old storm drains that cannot handle the amount of water.
He said employees were trying to keep storm drains clean ahead of the anticipated rainfall.
