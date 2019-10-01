A bit of a cool down is coming at the end of the week, but not before a couple of more record highs are set along the way, forecasters said.
The highs in the Shoals will be in the upper 90s today and Wednesday and mid-90s Thursday before dropping into the mid-80s over the weekend, and low 80s to start next week, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
The expected high of 97 degrees today and Wednesday would shatter records for those dates. That is on the heels of Monday's high of 98 that blew past the previous record of 94 that had been set several times, most recently in 1933, according to the weather service.
The record high for today's date is 92 degrees, set several times, most recently in 1941, according to weather service data. The record high for Wednesday's date is 93, set in 1903.
If the forecast rings through, then nine of the 22 days from Sept. 11 through Wednesday will have seen record highs tied or broken, according to the data.
The Shoals sweltered through a September that concluded Monday with a high of at least 90 degrees every day, according to the data. That is the first time that ever has occurred.
The culprit in this streak is a strong high pressure ridge that has been parked over the South, forecasters said.
Lows will be around 70 degrees early in the week before dropping to 62 Thursday night and 56 Friday night, the forecast states. Lows will be in low 60s through the remainder of the weekend.
If the 56-degree reading occurs, it would be the coldest night since June 14, when it was 54 degrees, according to the weather service. That also was the last time the temperature dropped below 60.
The normal high for today's date is 79.3 degrees with the normal low at 55.3, according to weather service data. Meterologist Robert Boyd said the normal high for the start of next week is 77.4 with a normal low around 54.
"So, we're still going to be a little bit above normal," he said.
A 20 percent rain chance comes into the forecast Sunday and Monday.
September saw .11 of an inch of rainfall, far below the normal average of 3.72 inches, according to the forecast.
