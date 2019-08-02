TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County roads sustained more than $800,000 in damage from the February flood, and Assistant County Engineer Jeremy Robison said he is grateful for the federal agencies that have provided assistance.
Robison has been tasked with inputting claims into a Federal Emergency Management Agency "portal" so the county can be reimbursed for such things as debris removal, road repairs and drainage culvert replacement.
"I have been meeting or talking to them on a weekly basis," Robison said. "We have several claims with them."
Robison said in all, the Road Department should be reimbursed about $60,000 from FEMA.
"We're still in the process of submitting projects," Robison said.
The department should receive about $12,800 for debris removal, Robison said.
The large amount of water washed debris into the ditches, which clogged drainage culverts that had to be cleaned. The clogged culverts caused additional flooding problems, including water flowing into the roadway.
"We have a couple of projects for restoration of roads and bridges," Robison said.
The county will also be reimbursed about $8,900 for the replacement of a culvert on Dogwood Circle near Alabama Shores. Robison said FEMA set the repairs up as its own project that required environmental clearance from the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Department because it was touching the Tennessee River.
"Fish and Wildlife has been extremely helpful," Robison said.
Included in the $30,000 they expect to receive for emergency response measures is about $7,000 for pumps that were used to remove water from Cassie Davis Road, Pruitt Drive and Ricks Lane. Robison said the Road Department spent several days removing water from those areas.
They also submitted for parking lot damage at Alloys Park, Robison said. The county will be reimbursed about $4,000 for that damage.
While it was not FEMA-related, the county will only have to spend about $150,000 for repairs to a portion of Frankfort Road on Wheeler Mountain. Flooding caused a portion of the ground under the road to slip down the mountain.
The project was originally estimated to be about $1 million, but ended up costing $700,000, Robison said.
The bulk of the repairs were covered by the Federal Highway Administration. The road was closed about five months but reopened a week ago.
County Administrator Roger Creekmore said the commission office didn't submit any damage claims on behalf of the county.
"We had some overtime but it wasn't enough we felt could make claim on," Emergency Management Agency Director Michael D. Smith said. "It's all part of the job for us."
