FLORENCE — The demolition of Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital is completed and very little of the debris from the work ended up in a landfill.
Officials with North Alabama Medical Center, which replaced ECM, said contractor Renascent reported that more than 1 million pounds of trash and debris were salvaged and recycled during the demolition.
Renascent, which conducted the demolition, sent just 4 percent of the material to a landfill.
Mike Howard, chief operating officer at North Alabama Medical Center, said that is evidence of Renascent's diligence throughout the process.
"To be able to reuse 96 percent of materials from the site truly has an impact," Howard said. "The contractor was meticulous in sorting the debris in order to collect all the salvageable metals and materials."
Hospital officials said brick, block and concrete were crushed on site and used as backfill for holes created by ECM's basements.
Ferrous metals went to a local metal yard and will be melted and cast into core blocks that will be used in steel manufacturing.
Officials said a metal yard will use nonferrous metals in manufacturing and electrical components.
ECM closed its 205 S. Marengo St. location on Dec. 6, 2018, on the same day operations began at North Alabama Medical Center, 1701 Veterans Drive.
Clearing at the old ECM site started in March. North Alabama Medical Center gave the land back to the city of Florence and Lauderdale County.
The city is considering uses for the land and has held town hall-type meetings to gain feedback from the public. Concepts being considered include a pocket neighborhood development.
"We're looking at something that would be compatible to the surrounding neighborhoods," said City Council President Dick Jordan, whose district includes the property. "I'd like to see us do some patio homes and some type of community down there with sidewalks where you can walk and ride bikes and utilize the downtown. It's going to be a nice addition to the city."
Jordan said Renascent did a good job of keeping as many materials from the landfill as possible.
"Not only does that save the lifetime of the landfill and help the environment, but it also cuts down on the cost of demolition because they are able to resell it," he said.
