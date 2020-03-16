Households throughout the Shoals have started to receive their initial invitations to respond to the 2020 Census.
The U.S. Census Bureau said most households are slated to receive the invitation by the end of this week.
Households will receive either an invitation encouraging them to respond online or by telephone, or an invitation along with a paper questionnaire.
All households receiving an invitation in the mail will receive a follow-up letter reminding them to respond.
Households who have not responded after the second letter will receive a series of additional reminders, including a paper questionnaire in mid-April.
Census takers will follow up with households that don't respond to collect responses in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.