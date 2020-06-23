Shoals area city government offices continue to operate by appointment with some planning to reopen by month's end.
When COVID-19 forced strict new protocols beginning in March, the area's four cities closed their doors to the general public traffic in their buildings.
Since that time, they've operated over the phone and via appointment with social distancing the priority.
Florence Mayor Steve Holt said the appointment system has worked well, and even those not making appointments first can generally get in quickly to handle their business.
"We've worked hard to keep from inconveniencing people," Holt said. "We've reworked our customer service and everything is going pretty smoothly."
Florence had suspended utilities disconnections until late last month. Other city services like parks and playgrounds have reopened, although city swimming pools and splash pads will be closed for the season, Holt said.
The Florence Senior Center is not open, but seniors may pick up lunch daily at curbside.
As for youth league sports, Holt said officials are looking at moving activities to the fall.
In Muscle Shoals, Mayor David Bradford said July 1 is the target date for reopening City Hall as glass partitions are being installed for protective purposes.
The city has reinstated disconnections for those significantly behind on utilities payments.
Parks, playgrounds and water activities remain closed as well.
Parks and Recreation Director Rusty Wheeles said he'll make a decision on July 1 regarding the possible reopening of pavilions and the city's swimming pool. Gymnasiums will remain closed at least until school starts back, he said, with tennis courts open at half capacity.
Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford said he's hoping to reopen City Hall on Monday, but added "the plan is subject to change depending on (coronavirus) conditions."
"We've installed a doorbell for customers to ring for help," he said. "We've managed well so far, but we have to feel confident that it's safe before we get back to regular operations."
Sheffield Utilities has reopened its lobby and resumed disconnections and fees for those 120 days behind.
"We've really worked with people who've been trying but have had setbacks," Steve Hargrove said. "We're going to continue to work with people. Many of those whose utilities were disconnected were already behind before COVID-19 hit."
Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood said he hopes to get City Hall reopened next week.
"We're still taking care of people, but we also have to continue being very careful," he said. "We realize that at some point we have to reopen."
Underwood said Tuscumbia officials and those in the other three Shoals cities have been in close contact throughout the past 10 weeks and are coordinating their efforts to reopen.
"The main thing is to continue to take care of our people during this time," Underwood said.
The utilities department has resumed disconnections.
Tuscumbia Parks and Recreation Director Joel Kendrick said the city's playgrounds and splash pad remain closed with hopes for reopening the rides at Spring Park in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.