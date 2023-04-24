Verlee Bond Young was an 18-month-old infant when her mother died. Growing up in a motherless home inspired her career path in social work and family therapy, but it also eventually led to the publishing of her memoire decades later.
“The book is to honor my mother, of course,” Young said. “But it’s also about resiliency and resourcefulness. It’s about overcoming your struggles and not letting your circumstances define you or dictate the person you become.”
Young said “Mother Bond: Memories of a Motherless Daughter” came together from journals and notes she’d kept throughout her life, but she was motivated to publish her story after a scare with breast cancer two years ago.
“I am blessed it was contained and I am well, but it motivated me to live my life and to let go of any fear that kept me from living my life fully, which included publishing my book,” she said.
The shutdowns prompted by the COVID pandemic gave her more free time to organize her notes and journals, and her participation in another project, “Life Review,” with friend and colleague Scott Paul, gave Young the extra push she needed to complete and revise her writing.
The book is the first in a series that covers her life from birth to age 18, detailing her experiences as one of 11 siblings growing up in rural Mississippi in the 1950s and 60s.
“I was the youngest child of 11, but there were nine of us left at home when my mother died. I had five other sisters living at home,” she said.
In her experience as a family therapist specializing in mother and child relationships and mother loss, many daughters who have lost their parent at a young age looked to older sisters for support, which is similar to her own story.
“I recognize that people may not have had the same experiences, but there are similarities I’ve discovered in people who have gone through mother loss,” she said.
She said mother loss can refer to a family that has lost a matriarch to death, but it also describes the loss of a mother who is physically or emotionally absent from her children’s lives—whether its from drug or alcohol dependency, physical or mental illness, or other circumstances.
Whatever the reason the mother is absent, she said most children who grow up without both parents in the home develop diagnosable traits.
“There are traits that motherless daughters pick up because they are helpful in survival, but it’s about shaking those patterns and finding a healthy balance,” Young said.
“Motherless children are very good at giving, but they aren’t good at receiving. They can do for others, but it’s difficult for them to accept help or reach out because it can be a painful reminder that they haven’t always had that support,” she said. “There’s also the feeling that they have to be strong for others, and it’s my belief that most people with those symptoms develop the mantra, ‘I can do it myself.’ That’s the way most motherless people think.”
While Young has worked in family therapy, social work and program development for over 40 years, she didn’t always see herself in her chosen profession.
She first attended William Carey University, a private Christian university in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, with the intention of pursuing an education degree in religion and Biblical studies. Eventually she transferred to the University of South Alabama to major in history and political science.
“When I was in high school, my dad always watched the news at 6 p.m. I began to have discussions with him, and we would talk politics often,” she said, explaining that those memories with her father made her consider law school.
After graduation, she found a job in social work to help support herself through graduate school. Her work eventually led to a position as a director of transitional services at her institute, and in that position she helped develop a shelter for women who had lived through domestic violence.
“Then I started grad school, and I’ve never left this profession,” Young said.
For the majority of her career, she worked on other developmental programs and established her own practice in Baldwin County. When her husband died about 16 years ago, she continued her practice became even more highly involved with other non-profit work.
In 2017, she was in a car accident that left her two sons concerned about her living so far away from the rest of her family. One of her sons had purchased a farm in Somerville, southeast of Decatur, after retiring from a 25-year career in the military and persuaded his mother to make the move to North Alabama.
“I decided I didn’t want to be in Somerville,” Young said. “I started taking drives and exploring areas beyond Decatur, and there was something about that drive coming across the river, seeing downtown Florence and the University. It felt like home.”
Verlee moved to the Shoals and set up another practice about six years ago. Once the pandemic hit, she closed her office but started working in telemedicine, which she said helped broaden her reach and gave her more flexibility.
She continues seeing clients virtually today, but she’s also working on her second book, which she hopes to publish later this year.
“I ended up doing the thing that I think has brought meaning to my life,” she said. “I decided to take my life experience and find meaning in that and hope to help others do the same. I think a lot of people can relate to the story whether that’s people who grew up around the same time I did, or anyone who has gone through a great struggle in their life. You can get to the other side and find great purpose in life.”
