FLORENCE — A motorcyclist was killed in an overnight wreck in Sheffield after he fled when police tried to make a traffic stop, officials said.
The driver's name has not been released.
The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m., when Florence police attempted to stop someone who was driving recklessly on a motorcycle, police Sgt. Robbie Howard said.
The bike struck a guardrail on Hatch Boulevard near the Alabama Trooper post, Howard said.
