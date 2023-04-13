centerpiece spotlight Motorist runs into Clark Clock By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer Apr 13, 2023 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Tuscumbia police officers surround the Clark Clock Wednesday morning after it was struck by a motorist who blacked out. [COURTESY] Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TUSCUMBIA — Police said a motorist blacked out Wednesday, causing him to run into the downtown Clark Clock and proceeded on to hit a nearby parked vehicle.The motorist was not seriously injured, Police Chief Tony Logan said.Logan said the base of the clock at Sixth and Main streets incurred damage in the incident, which occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m."The clock, itself, is OK," he said. "It damaged the base and some knocked some tree pots off the base."Logan said the driver told police he blacked out and doesn't know what happened after that."That's probably why he didn't get hurt any worse, because he was limp and limber," he said.Logan said a witness said the driver was on Main Street when he ran a red light, struck the clock and continued on until he hit a vehicle that was parked south of the Main and Sixth intersection.The witness was in a vehicle that was traveling along Sixth Street but stopped before entering the Main Street intersection when he saw the other vehicle coming through the intersection."The eyewitness saw he wasn't going to stop, so he waited," Logan said.The Clark Clock was dedicated April 29, 2006, by the children of Paul and Catherine Clark and Silas and Sarah Clark.A monument at the base of the clock states: "Our parents loved Tuscumbia, and we cherish over years here. bernie.delinski@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5739. 