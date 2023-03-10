TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Extension Service is issuing a challenge for Shoals area families to get more physically active.
Last year, Alabama Cooperative Extension Services piloted the Move Alabama program, a community activity challenge. Several counties participated, but Colbert and Lauderdale did not.
Jennifer Palmer, the Colbert Extension Office's Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) education coordinator, is putting the program into action locally this year
It's free to enroll and participants have until April 30 to check off a list of 25 challenges ranging from taking a short walk on a work break to taking the stairs instead of an elevator.
Participation forms are available at the Colbert Extension Office located in the basement of the Colbert County Courthouse.
Participants will keep a log of their activities, which can be submitted online at the end of the challenge, making them eligible for prizes.
During the eight-week challenge, Palmer said there will be pop-up events with health-related themes.
Those events will be announced on the Colbert County Extension office Facebook page.
There is also a QR code that can be scanned for individuals to post their activities on the Move Alabama group Facebook page.
"The posts are just a fun way for people all over the state to share their activities in hopes of motivating others," she said.
In addition, Alabamians can go to the website livewellalabama.com for healthy recipes.
lisa.singleton-rickman@TimesDaily.com or 256-740-5735. Twitter@TD _LSRickman.
