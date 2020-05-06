FLORENCE — Florence police and fire officials remain on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Florence Boulevard at Indian Springs Drive.
Emergency Management Agency officials said the wreck happened at 4:14 p.m.
No identifications are available at this time, and traffic is being detoured around the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.