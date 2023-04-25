LEXINGTON — An outside wall at Lexington School is adorned with the results of a school-wide project designed to promote interest in the arts.
Students painted a mural on the wall depicting various aspects of the school and community.
It features depictions of agriculture, Alabama's state bird the yellowhammer, Lexington's city crest, the arts, the marching band and athletics among items.
Art teacher Carrie Lawrence and music teacher Emily Bailey teamed up to secure a $20,000 Alabama Arts Education Initiative grant for the project, which included inviting Chattanooga artist Nathan Brown to sketch out the mural.
There was much more to it than a mural, though. They also had a community day on a Saturday earlier this month in which the public watched the ongoing work and even got to check out offerings from local vendors who create various types of art.
"We're just trying to get the arts more involved in the community and show that everybody has an artistic gift," Bailey said. "The kids being able to participate and the community getting to participate are crucial parts of this."
That event included a site for children and adults alike to try their hand at ceramics. Another booth featured a 3-D printer and another had a crochet artist. There also were instruments to play, including a glockenspiel, xylophone, drums and marimba.
The teachers said they plan to make the community day an annual event.
Lawrence said part of the goal of the project is to involve the community and show students and adults that there are numerous forms of art.
"We wanted to give a more of a well-rounded idea of what art is," she said. "We called it a celebration of the arts. Our students make a lot of arts and crafts, as does the community. We let them come out and show the community what they make."
The mural is at a centrally located spot at the school, which goes through grade 12, and Lawrence said the students enjoyed creating it. In fact, the high school students want to add to their portion of it.
"We get emails from high school students we don't even teach, thanking us for this," Lawrence said.
The teachers said the wall has room to expand the mural if needed, and they would love to see additional walls used for murals.
In fact, Brown painted a mural of his own on a wall connected to the one that has the mural.
Lawrence said Brown is in high demand and they were fortunate to get him. She said it was obvious that he did this out of a desire to spread interest in the arts.
"He was here for five days, painting," she said. "Students often stopped by and chatted with him, so he was able to talk to students and inspire them."
Brown also purchased some art supplies on his own and donated them for teachers to distribute to approximately 20 students who particularly show an interest in art to take home with them.
"I feel like he gave us a piece of himself," Lawrence said.
