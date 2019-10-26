FLORENCE — For the second time, a Lauderdale County jury has found Timothy Vincent Murphy guilty of attempted murder in the 2016 shooting of a Lauderdale County deputy.
Friday's verdict came in the retrial for Murphy, who was convicted of attempted murder of deputy Randal McCrary in 2017 and sentenced to 99 years.
However, the Alabama Court of Appeals reversed that ruling in 2018, stating a request by Murphy's attorney for a second evaluation by a defense expert should have been granted. That brought the need for a retrial.
"I feel like I just won the Super Bowl," McCrary said Friday. "Mainly, I feel that my family can rest easy now, because it's been hard on my wife and kids. Also, I'm just proud that the jury made the right decision and we've got a threat off the streets of Lauderdale County. I'm overwhelmed by how much support I've had from the sheriff's office and the people of Lauderdale County."
Murphy was convicted in connection with the Feb. 13, 2016, shooting of McCrary that occurred at Murphy's residence on Ridge Avenue in Florence. McCrary and three deputies were trying to serve Murphy with mental commitment papers at the time of the shooting. Murphy was shot during the exchange of gunfire with McCrary.
As in the first trial, Murphy pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental defect. A forensic psychiatrist interviewed Murphy and determined he was mentally fit for trial.
The appeals court said a request by Murphy's attorney for a second evaluation by a defense expert should have been granted in the first trial, prompting the retrial.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Lauderdale Circuit Judge Ben Graves will set a sentencing date. Meanwhile, Murphy remains in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
"We're glad that the right outcome occurred," Connolly said. "It's clear he was guilty of attempting to kill the deputy, but it's still sad. It's sad for everybody."
He said he hated it for McCrary that he had to go through the ordeal of the trial twice.
"You think you've got it behind you and it just opened it right back up again," Connolly said.
