Entries are now being accepted for the 2023 Muscle Shoals Christmas Parade. The application deadline is Nov. 15. [FILE/DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

MUSCLE SHOALS — The city is accepting entries for its 21st Annual Christmas Parade, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 30.

