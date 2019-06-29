The Muscle Shoals All Stars on July 9 will premier the show they'll be playing at the Vancouver Island MusicFest in Courtenay, British Columbia on July 13.
The July 9 show will be at 7 p.m. at the Marriott Conference Center in Florence. Tickets range from single general admission of $25 to VIP tables of $500 seating 10.
They are available at Mefford Jewelers in downtown Florence and online at Eventbrite.com.
The Muscle Shoals All Stars include David Hood, Clayton Ivey, Will McFarlane, Harvey Thompson Jr., the Shoals Sisters, Carla Russell, Jimmy Hall, Billy Swan, Buzz Cason and Tommy Talton with arrangements by Charles Rose of the Muscle Shoals Horns.
Collectively and singularly the members of the group have a strong presence worldwide, making them popular across the U.S. and abroad.
The project is led by Andreas Werner of Crazy Chester Records.
