MUSCLE SHOALS — While the city is gearing up to advertise for a new municipal prosecutor, an attorney who is a member of the former prosecutor's firm has been appointed to fill the vacancy.
Mayor Mike Lockhart said Muscle Shoals attorney Bethany Malone has been appointed interim prosecutor.
The municipal prosecutor's office has been vacant since Mitchell Hayes was appointed Colbert County circuit judge by Gov. Kay Ivey.
Hayes was appointed to serve the remainder of the term left open by the retirement of Circuit Judge Jackie Hatcher, who left the office in January.
"Bethany works in the same office as Mitch Hayes and has done some work alongside Mr. Hayes in work regarding the city," Lockhart said.
Lockhart said the position of prosecutor is one that is selected by the city council.
Councilman David Moore said the time between Hays' appointment as circuit judge and his last day as prosecutor didn't give the council much time to appoint a new prosecutor, which is why they decided to appoint someone on an interim basis.
"We had to have somebody really quick," Moore said. "We didn't have time to do any interviews, or take any applications."
He said the best road forward was to appoint an interim prosecutor until they had more time to address the application process.
With the interim in place, Moore said it could be a couple of months before the city advertises for a new prosecutor.
Muscle Shoals Attorney Bill Marthaler continues to serve as the city's municipal judge.
