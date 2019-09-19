MUSCLE SHOALS — It's more common than you'd think: A home catches fire and pets are overcome by smoke inhalation.
Thanks to local businessman Darrell Thrasher, owner of Dalton Pharmacy, the Muscle Shoals Fire Department now has three pet resuscitation kits, one at each of the city's fire stations.
Each kit contains three masks of various sizes, for large dogs, medium-sized dogs and small dogs or cats.
Fire Department personnel have been trained on how to use the oxygen kits designed specifically for animals.
"I came across the idea from a news report I saw on television and called the Fire Department to ask if they had these kits and they didn't," Thrasher said.
The kits are about $100 each, a small price to pay for what could mean saving the life of a beloved pet, Thrasher said.
"Pets are family members, too, so I felt it was a good idea for our departments to give our pets a better chance of survival if rescued from a house fire," Thrasher said.
Muscle Shoals Fire Chief Shawn Malone said kits are already aboard the trucks and ready for use.
"We've had some incidences in the city where we had to give dogs oxygen and managed to get one of them back once, but it's tough when you're using human oxygen masks," Malone said.
"These fit the animals well and will be much more effective in getting the right amount of oxygen to it."
Malone said firefighters have already gone through the company provided training for using the kits and they are now ready for use.
"It's one of those things where you hope you don't have to use the equipment but if you do need it, you have it," Malone said. "We're grateful to have these, and pet owners that find themselves in this situation will be as well."
